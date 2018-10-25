An umbrella and jacket would be two good things to have on Friday morning when you leave for work, and also for Friday night football later in the day.

Temperatures aren't expected to hit the 60s as the chance for showers lingers throughout the day for the Alamo City. The forecast for this weekend also calls for cool and cloudy with a chance for showers.

3:48a - Rainfall intensity and coverage has been on the downtrend. Mostly light rain is ongoing east of I-35, with a few spotty moderate showers south of San Antonio. Precip becomes more isolated west of I-35. pic.twitter.com/j3XOZ9TRna — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) November 9, 2018

A flood advisory for Bexar County is expected to last until just after 9 a.m. Friday, while a flood warning has also been implemented for McMullen County.

Another flood advisory is also in place for DeWitt County.

