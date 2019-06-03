SAN ANTONIO — The last weekend of March will be a breezy one.

Unfortunately, the much-needed rain we were hoping for looks to be waning away.

We'll only see a 20% chance for showers today with that percentage jumping ten points by tonight.

During the day, you can expect mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

Temperatures will drop Sunday with lows in the 40s and highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain.

With the beginning of April, we'll see warmer weather and clearer skies!