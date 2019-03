SAN ANTONIO — Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a few clouds. Temperatures are expected to peak somewhere in between the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures will drop back down to the mid-40s at night.

On Wednesday, there will be a slight chance for a shower. Highs will be around 70 degrees.

A stronger storm will bring higher chances for showers and thunderstorms Friday into Saturday, as highs end up in the middle to upper 70s heading into the weekend.