SAN ANTONIO — Things warmed up Tuesday after a very cold morning. Thanks to lots of sunshine, Tuesday afternoon got into the low 70s.

We'll see increasing clouds Wednesday with breezy conditions humidity returns as well. Expect some morning drizzle and fog. There's a slight chance of rain Wednesday night at 30 percent, but that will do it for rain chances this work week.

The next significant chance of rain will come this weekend. It's a little far out, but it looks like a good chance of showers and storms Friday night through Saturday night, then drying back out Sunday. It's too early to tell if there will be a severe threat with that batch, but it's something that we'll keep an eye on.

We're right back in the 80s Thursday and Friday.