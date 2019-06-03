SAN ANTONIO — Expect light drizzle to fall with fog on Friday morning. We could see some patchy fog early tomorrow. Measurable rain chances begin Saturday at 30 percent, but increase to 50 percent Saturday night and Sunday.

It looks like most of the rain will be behind this front in an overrunning setup, which is typically a light-to-moderate rain event, with no thunderstorms expected.

We’re expecting the front Saturday afternoon, with high winds and dropping temps Saturday night. In fact, Sunday will have temps some 20 degrees below the seasonal average.