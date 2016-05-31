SAN ANTONIO — This weekend, the African dust returns. And it's going to stick around for several days.

If you have respiratory problems, stay inside because that dust can aggravate existing lung problems.

It's going to remain hot as well with temperatures in the upper 90s throughout the weekend but the heat index will be in the triple digits.

So stay cool and stay hydrated.

The good news is that the Edwards Aquifer is on the rise, up more than 13 inches in the past eight days, so we're still in stage 2 water restrictions but now we're staying well away from stage 3, which we were close to before the most recent rains.

Also, watch for mosquitos as there's a mosquito warning this weekend. Wear bright colors, use repellant, and avoid standing water.

