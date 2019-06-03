SAN ANTONIO — While we may have had a cold start this morning, there will be plenty of sunshine this afternoon. However, temperatures will rebound to the mid-50s, which is still a good 15 degrees below average for this time of year.

The warming trend begins Thursday as the mercury climbs closer to seasonal average, right around 70 degrees. By Friday, expect highs in the mid-70s.

The next best chance for rain is slated for Friday night heading into Saturday morning, with some thunderstorms possible.