SAN ANTONIO — Once the Pacific Front passes through the area, it'll be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 82 today.

Tonight, it'll be a bit cooler, partly cloudy and dry with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

The Pacific Front will return Sunday, bringing the clouds back with it and a 30% chance of showers. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-70s.

Looking ahead, there will be a 50% chance of storms both Monday and Tuesday, with a chance of severe weather on the latter.

REMINDER: Do not forget to set your clocks an hour ahead Saturday night, as we'll "spring forward" Sunday morning.

RELATED: Weatherminds: The deal with Daylight Saving Time