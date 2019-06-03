SAN ANTONIO — Spring is surely here - Monday temperatures are nearing the low 80's, and high humidity is creating muggy conditions in San Antonio.

There's a low chance for isolated thunderstorms in the Bexar County area, but conditions will dry by Monday evening.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s throughout the rest of the week with mostly sunny skies - perfect conditions for your flowers!

By the weekend, temperatures will drop into the mid-60s by Sunday afternoon. Rain stays out of the weekend forecast.