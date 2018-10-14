The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Hill Country, Edwards Plateau, and Rio Grande Plains from Sunday evening through Monday evening.

With recent rains, it won’t take much to cause minor flooding issues. The area from Rocksprings to Eagle Pass and northeast to Burnet will see 2 to 3 inches of rain, with some isolated areas receiving as much as 6 inches of rain before Tuesday.

Big changes on the way as a cold front arrives tonight. Strong to severe t-storms will be possible across the Edwards Plateau & Rio Grande Plains this evening/tonight ahead of and along the cold front. Locally heavy rain is possible along and behind the cold front west of I-35. pic.twitter.com/BWqBhSDzNB — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 14, 2018

There is a slight risk of severe weather beginning Sunday evening through the overnight hours for the Rio Grande Plains. The main threats are damaging winds and hail, according to the NWS. The threat will move toward the I-35 corridor early Monday.

Thunderstorms, some strong to severe, will develop early Sunday evening ahead of the front across the Rio Grande Plains/Del Rio area. These could produce damaging winds and/or large hail.

The forecast for the long-advertised cold front to arrive overnight Sunday night, bringing heavy rainfall, strong to severe storms, gusty north winds, and cooler temperatures is still on track, NWS said.

Temperatures behind the front will fall into the mid 40 to low 50s for Monday and Tuesday. With gusty north winds, widespread windchill values in the 40s are possible both days. Windchill values across the Hill Country could drop down to the low to mid 30s behind the front through Tuesday.

