The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of northern Bexar County and Comal County, in effect until 11:45 p.m. Monday night.
If you're driving in the area, use caution and avoid high water areas. Remember: turn around, don't drown.
Rain chances will stick around in the area throughout the week, keeping the daytime high temperatures lower than they were last week.
A Flash Flood Watch, which is not as severe as a warning, is also in place for Kinney, Uvalde, Medina, Frio, Zavala, Maverick, and Dimmit Counties until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.
