The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of northern Bexar County and Comal County, in effect until 11:45 p.m. Monday night.

If you're driving in the area, use caution and avoid high water areas. Remember: turn around, don't drown.

Rain chances will stick around in the area throughout the week, keeping the daytime high temperatures lower than they were last week.

A Flash Flood Watch, which is not as severe as a warning, is also in place for Kinney, Uvalde, Medina, Frio, Zavala, Maverick, and Dimmit Counties until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

We are growing increasingly concerned about possible flash flooding tonight across portions of the San Antonio metro area into the Hill Country and even further south into the Rio Grande plains. Here is the latest from @NWSWPC. https://t.co/2nQavjVtdH pic.twitter.com/jDwB4VlAMX — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 4, 2018

Flash Flood Warning including Timberwood Park TX, Fair Oaks Ranch TX, Scenic Oaks TX until 11:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/zwTocxbMYB — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 4, 2018

8:45 pm - heavy rain continues to fall across the San Antonio metro area. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for portions of Comal and northern Bexar County. pic.twitter.com/FEbHKtMvvl — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 4, 2018

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Kinney, Uvalde, Medina, Frio, Zavala, Maverick, and Dimmit Counties until 9 am Tuesday morning. Widespread amounts of 2-4 inches of rain are possible with some isolated areas receiving 6+ inches of rain. Turn around don't drown! pic.twitter.com/yzOSoi0cwt — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 4, 2018

