Our weather has become quite active across the area Sunday evening. A slow-moving line of showers and thunderstorms stretches from the Hill Country, southward to Laredo. The individual storms are moving in a general northward direction, with the line slowly advancing to the east. Because of the speed of the line of storms, western Bandera County has received over three inches of rain, with another inch or two possible before the line moves east, resulting in a Flash Flood Warning until 10:45 p.m.

The line should hold together as it approaches and then pushes through San Antonio. Heavy rain is likely with this line as it moves through, with one to two inches of rain possible. The line should clear the area after midnight, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies, a few leftover showers and temperatures dropping into the middle 70s. Unsettled weather will continue for Labor Day, with partly to mostly cloudy skies, a 40 percent chance of showers and storms, and highs in the lower to middle 90s.

