The National Weather Service has extended a Flash Flood Warning for Bexar County until 6 a.m. Tuesday after San Antonio saw its tenth wettest day in history on Labor Day Monday.

The warning comes after a sudden burst of stagnant, heavy rain dropped six to eight inches of rainfall around the area.

Due to Flooding along Salado Creek and other flooding impacts the Flash Flood Warning for Bexar county will continue into the morning hours. https://t.co/XkJAvqkHGq — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 4, 2018

As of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the main areas of concern were still Central Bexar County.

KENS 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Taylor said that the San Antonio area may be looking at another soaker early Tuesday morning around 4:30 a.m.

According to Bill, that round of showers could last through just before rush hour, causing major issues for early morning commuters.

Officials were warning people to avoid driving on the roads if at all possible, and to use extreme caution and avoid high water areas. As of 3:30 a.m., 33 roads were closed, mainly across Northern San Antonio.

Take a look at https://t.co/E32DrWlPGi to see if there are any road closures on your commute. Drive safe! #TurnAroundDontDrown #FlashFloodWarning pic.twitter.com/JqSg9bH9Lx — Bexar County, Texas (@BexarCounty) September 4, 2018

As pockets of heavy rain were continuing to move throughout the area, CPS Energy crews had restored power to more than 3,000 customers, although about another 6,000 remained without power.

NWS was also reporting that Labor Day Monday was the tenth wettest day overall and third wettest day in September on record for San Antonio ever.

SAN ANTONIO RAINFALL for 9/3/18:

- Daily Total: 6.07 inches

- NEW DAILY RECORD (old record 1.76 from 1889)

- 10th Wettest day in San Antonio Ever!

- 3rd Wettest September day on Record (wettest days are 6.83 from 9/9/1921 and 6.54 from 9/26/1973) — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 4, 2018

Bill said we could expect rain chances to stick around in the area throughout the week, keeping the daytime high temperatures lower than they were last week.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in place for Bexar, Real, Bandera, Atascosa, Kinney, Uvalde, Medina, Frio, Zavala, Maverick, and Dimmit Counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

