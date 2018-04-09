The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Bexar County through 3 a.m. after a sudden burst of stagnant, heavy rain dropped six to eight inches of rainfall around the area.

As of 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the main areas of concern were Central Bexar County, as well as Eastern Uvalde County, which was also under a Flash Flood Warning until 3:45 a.m.

KENS 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Taylor said that the San Antonio area may be looking at another soaker early Tuesday morning around 4:30 a.m.

According to Bill, that round of showers could last through just before rush hour, causing major issues for early morning commuters.

Officials were warning people to avoid driving on the roads if at all possible, and to use extreme caution and avoid high water areas. As of 2:30 a.m., 37 roads were closed, mainly across Northern San Antonio.

Take a look at https://t.co/E32DrWlPGi to see if there are any road closures on your commute. Drive safe! #TurnAroundDontDrown #FlashFloodWarning pic.twitter.com/JqSg9bH9Lx — Bexar County, Texas (@BexarCounty) September 4, 2018

Although heavy pockets of rain were continuing to move throughout the area, CPS Energy crews had restored power to more than 5,000 customers. By 1:30 a.m. the number of customers without power had dropped from 8,750 to just below 3,000.

NWS was also reporting that Labor Day Monday was the tenth wettest day overall and third wettest September day on record for San Antonio ever.

SAN ANTONIO RAINFALL for 9/3/18:

- Daily Total: 6.07 inches

- NEW DAILY RECORD (old record 1.76 from 1889)

- 10th Wettest day in San Antonio Ever!

- 3rd Wettest September day on Record (wettest days are 6.83 from 9/9/1921 and 6.54 from 9/26/1973) — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 4, 2018

Bill said we could expect rain chances to stick around in the area throughout the week, keeping the daytime high temperatures lower than they were last week.

A Flash Flood Watch, which is not as severe as a warning, is also in place for Kinney, Uvalde, Medina, Frio, Zavala, Maverick, and Dimmit Counties until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

We are growing increasingly concerned about possible flash flooding tonight across portions of the San Antonio metro area into the Hill Country and even further south into the Rio Grande plains. Here is the latest from @NWSWPC. https://t.co/2nQavjVtdH pic.twitter.com/jDwB4VlAMX — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 4, 2018

Flash Flood Warning including Timberwood Park TX, Fair Oaks Ranch TX, Scenic Oaks TX until 11:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/zwTocxbMYB — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 4, 2018

8:45 pm - heavy rain continues to fall across the San Antonio metro area. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for portions of Comal and northern Bexar County. pic.twitter.com/FEbHKtMvvl — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 4, 2018

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Kinney, Uvalde, Medina, Frio, Zavala, Maverick, and Dimmit Counties until 9 am Tuesday morning. Widespread amounts of 2-4 inches of rain are possible with some isolated areas receiving 6+ inches of rain. Turn around don't drown! pic.twitter.com/yzOSoi0cwt — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 4, 2018

© 2018 KENS