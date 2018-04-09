The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Bexar County through 3 a.m. after a sudden burst of stagnant, heavy rain dropped six to eight inches of rainfall around the area.
As of 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the main areas of concern were Central Bexar County, as well as Eastern Uvalde County, which was also under a Flash Flood Warning until 3:45 a.m.
KENS 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Taylor said that the San Antonio area may be looking at another soaker early Tuesday morning around 4:30 a.m.
According to Bill, that round of showers could last through just before rush hour, causing major issues for early morning commuters.
Officials were warning people to avoid driving on the roads if at all possible, and to use extreme caution and avoid high water areas. As of 2:30 a.m., 37 roads were closed, mainly across Northern San Antonio.
Although heavy pockets of rain were continuing to move throughout the area, CPS Energy crews had restored power to more than 5,000 customers. By 1:30 a.m. the number of customers without power had dropped from 8,750 to just below 3,000.
NWS was also reporting that Labor Day Monday was the tenth wettest day overall and third wettest September day on record for San Antonio ever.
Bill said we could expect rain chances to stick around in the area throughout the week, keeping the daytime high temperatures lower than they were last week.
A Flash Flood Watch, which is not as severe as a warning, is also in place for Kinney, Uvalde, Medina, Frio, Zavala, Maverick, and Dimmit Counties until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.