The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Bexar County in effect until 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
According to NWS, the main areas affected by the Warning were Northern San Antonio and the Converse area.
Officials were warning people to avoid traveling around the city if possible, and to use extreme caution and avoid high water areas. As of 10:20 p.m., 37 roads were closed, mainly across Northern San Antonio.
CPS Energy was also reporting a number of outages with the sudden showers. More than 8,795 customers were without power Monday evening at 10:30 p.m.
Rain chances will stick around in the area throughout the week, keeping the daytime high temperatures lower than they were last week.
A Flash Flood Watch, which is not as severe as a warning, is also in place for Kinney, Uvalde, Medina, Frio, Zavala, Maverick, and Dimmit Counties until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.