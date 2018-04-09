The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Bexar County in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to NWS, the main areas affected by the Warning were Northern San Antonio and the Converse area.

Officials were warning people to avoid traveling around the city if possible, and to use extreme caution and avoid high water areas. As of 10:20 p.m., 37 roads were closed, mainly across Northern San Antonio.

Take a look at https://t.co/E32DrWlPGi to see if there are any road closures on your commute. Drive safe! #TurnAroundDontDrown #FlashFloodWarning pic.twitter.com/JqSg9bH9Lx — Bexar County, Texas (@BexarCounty) September 4, 2018

CPS Energy was also reporting a number of outages with the sudden showers. More than 8,795 customers were without power Monday evening at 10:30 p.m.

http://outagemap.cpsenergy.com/CPSStaticMapsEXT/CPSStaticMapV2_EXT.html

Rain chances will stick around in the area throughout the week, keeping the daytime high temperatures lower than they were last week.

A Flash Flood Watch, which is not as severe as a warning, is also in place for Kinney, Uvalde, Medina, Frio, Zavala, Maverick, and Dimmit Counties until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

We are growing increasingly concerned about possible flash flooding tonight across portions of the San Antonio metro area into the Hill Country and even further south into the Rio Grande plains. Here is the latest from @NWSWPC. https://t.co/2nQavjVtdH pic.twitter.com/jDwB4VlAMX — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 4, 2018

Flash Flood Warning including Timberwood Park TX, Fair Oaks Ranch TX, Scenic Oaks TX until 11:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/zwTocxbMYB — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 4, 2018

8:45 pm - heavy rain continues to fall across the San Antonio metro area. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for portions of Comal and northern Bexar County. pic.twitter.com/FEbHKtMvvl — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 4, 2018

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Kinney, Uvalde, Medina, Frio, Zavala, Maverick, and Dimmit Counties until 9 am Tuesday morning. Widespread amounts of 2-4 inches of rain are possible with some isolated areas receiving 6+ inches of rain. Turn around don't drown! pic.twitter.com/yzOSoi0cwt — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 4, 2018

