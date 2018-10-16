LLANO, Texas — People living along the Llano River are being evacuated from their homes Tuesday morning due to a major flooding event. A flash flood warning is in effect for Llano, Gillespie and Mason Counties until 9:30 a.m Tuesday.

At 5 a.m. the Llano River reached 35.3 feet: 10 feet above the flood stage, according to the Llano County Emergency Management team.

Officials said the Llano River is expected to continue rising to nearly 41 feet Oct. 16 and crest around 7 a.m. Officials said the river won't fall below the flood stage until late Thursday morning.

SEEK HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY | If you live within vulnerable areas along the Llano River. This is a

very dangerous situation.The Llano River at Llano is currently above 36 feet and still rising. It is expected to crest near 41 feet by 7 am this morning. pic.twitter.com/s5L2oVYNO7 — KVUE News (@KVUE) October 16, 2018

WEATHER BLOG:

7:42 a.m. Lake Travis has risen four inches since midnight and could rise 10 more feet in the next 24 hours as flood water from the hill country moves down the Colorado River, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

7:28 a.m.: Nine floodgates are currently open at Wirtz Dam. All 10 floodgates are fully open at Max Starcke Dam.

7:18 a.m.: The desk manager at the Llanorado Lodge said guests and the RV space are being evacuated. The manager said there's an issue with wood and debris in the river.

NEED TO KNOW

The National Weather Service said, "This is a very dangerous situation for people living within vulnerable areas along the Llano River. Seek higher ground immediately." NWS said LCRA rain gauges indicated that as much as 10 inches of rain fell over the area within the past 30 hours.

Authorities said with the impact of the flooding felt at 38 feet, Robinson City Park will flood. Homes in Scotts Acres, located on the south side of Llano, "will be severely damaged and the lowest mobile homes destroyed in water up to six feet, some washing downstream."

The FM 2900 bridge in Kingsland will flood and the Kingsland Lodge will be destroyed, according to emergency management officials. Authorities said many downstream homes in Marble Falls are also at risk for flooding.

Click Here for information on flooded roadways.

SCHOOL, BUSINESS CLOSINGS

The following schools and businesses are closed Tuesday:

Burnet CISD

Fredericksburg ISD

Harper Mason ISD

Llano ISD

Marble Falls ISD

Mason ISD

SCHOOL, BUSINESS DELAYS

The following schools and businesses are delayed Tuesday:

Burnet County offices won't open until 10 a.m.

Liberty Hill ISD -- two-hour delay

SHELTERS OPEN FOR EVACUEES

If you live in Llano County, two shelters are open for people. The Llano County Office of Emergency Management said the John Kuykendall Arena & Events Center at 2200 W Ranch Road 152 and Lutie Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church at 800 Wright St.are both taking in evacuees.

If you need to be evacuated, officials recommend contacting the Llano Police Department.

This is a breaking news story. KVUE will update this story as more information becomes available.

RELATED:

LCRA advises safety precautions ahead of opening floodgates at Wirtz, Starcke dams

Llano River crests at 24 feet, highest level in nearly 20 years

© 2018 KVUE-TV