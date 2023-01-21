Flagstaff sees record snowfall this January

With 11 days left in the month, there's a chance that the snowfall totals could climb even higher from a record-setting 57.9 inches.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — We're breaking records with the last round of snowfall in Flagstaff. The month isn't even over yet and it's already made the top five snowiest Januarys on record for the city, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

There are still 11 days to go in January, but Flagstaff has already recorded 57.9 inches of snow in 2023. Beating out 2010's 56.4 inches, there's a real chance that this January could take 3rd place.

After all, in this month alone we've beaten out the snowfall totals for all of last winter, with only 56.2 inches of snow in total last season, according to NWS.

The agency posted the listing on Facebook, sharing that this month managed to beat out the infamous January of 2010. This month is now 4th place on the NWS listing.

"By the time the next system goes through, it could reach 3rd or even 2nd place this year," one commenter observed.

It looks like that prediction could come true with cold weather and some showers in the week's forecast.

Still, January 2023 is a far cry from 1949 when only nine days out of the month didn't record snowfall. With 48.4 inches recorded in one week and 43.5 inches recorded the next, 1949 saw way more snow than we can expect this year.

As NWS put it in the comments, that's last week's storm happening twice and then some!

Even if we're not expected to break that record, 3rd place is within reach. All that's left is to wait and see.

