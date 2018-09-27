Overnight temperatures are going to drop to the 60s in San Antonio as a cold front makes its way through South Texas. Things could get as low as the 50s in the Hill Country.

There are some chances for rain on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning but the worst rain will be south and southeast of our area.

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain early Thursday and then we’re dry for the rest of the day, according to KENS 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Taylor. We drop to a 20 percent chance on Friday but we bounce back up to 50 percent chances on Saturday and Sunday.

What will make the cooler temperatures feel even nicer is the dryer air, although the humidity levels are expected to spike back up by the weekend with all the rain.

