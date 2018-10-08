Get ready for some rain this weekend through Monday.

The best chances for rain will be Saturday afternoon and Saturday night with more good chances on Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

The National Weather Service says that the rains coming to our parts of South Texas will be heavily concentrated in the Hill Country and Rio Grande, where they’re expecting three to five inches of rainfall.

6:30a - The highest rainfall amounts through Monday will be across the Edwards Plateau and Rio Grande Plains where 3-5 inches are possible between today and Monday.



Rainfall amounts drop off to between 0.5 and 1.5 inches along the I-35 corridor and less farther east. pic.twitter.com/ibQp9oMhjJ — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 11, 2018

NWS says that the most rainfall will be along and west of Burnet to Uvalde to Eagle Pass line.

They also say that there could be some localized pocked of minor flooding but they’re not expecting anything severe.

The San Antonio area is expecting one to two inches of rain as well.

