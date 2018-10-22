San Antonio and south Texas could see moderate to heavy rainfall Tuesday through Thursday morning as the remnants of Hurricane Willa reach Texas from the west.

The Pacific hurricane is forecast to make landfall in western Mexico as a Category 4 or 5 storm by Tuesday afternoon or evening. The National Hurricane Center says the storm is "potentially catastrophic" for Mexico's southwest coast.

Texas is not expected to experience severe weather effects from the hurricane remnants, but the additional rainfall will add to the already saturated soil.

"Most of the rain Tuesday will be light to moderate with an occasional heavy downpour," KENS 5 chief meteorologist Bill Taylor said. "By Wednesday, there will be more widespread heavy rainfall."

The rainfall could lead to new or continued river flooding as well as some flash flooding concerns, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the rain that falls is expected to turn into runoff and go directly into area streams, rivers and lakes.

Rainfall measuring 2 to 3 inches is possible across South Central Texas through early Thursday morning. Some isolated totals up to 4 inches are possible.

The upper trough will exit Texas late Wednesday night into Thursday, pushing rain east with a dry forecast through the weekend and into next week.

