The rain from a tropical disturbance will persist through Wednesday, but no severe storms are expected, according to Stacia Willson of the KENS 5 First Alert Weather Team.

There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect through Wednesday night for southeastern counties such as Lavaca, DeWitt and Karnes.

Stacia is predicting about an 80 percent chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday, the temperature will rise back above 90 degrees, setting up a gorgeous weekend.

Radar Update 12:08pm: Heavier rain picking up along I-35 between San Antonio and Austin. Be careful on the roadways. pic.twitter.com/wWV4c9JK4M — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) June 19, 2018

San Antonio could still see 1-3 inches of rain by the end of Wednesday night. Areas east of the city could see 4-6 inches, including Gonzales and south to Victoria. Goliad has received 7 in. of rain as of early Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service expects the rain to progress north toward the I-35 corridor by Tuesday afternoon.

© 2018 KENS