The high on Sunday is expected to only be 90 degrees because of the cloud cover and strong rain chances. That’s after the high was only 88 on Saturday.

While San Antonio didn’t get much rain on Saturday, parts of the Hill Country got two to four inches.

Photo courtesy National Weather Service

More overnight showers are expected, which will hopefully bring more rain in the city. But the best chances will be in the morning and early afternoon.

There’s also a small chance of rain on Monday, at about 20 percent.

And enjoy it while you can because we’re in for an extended period of dry weather after the clouds clear out starting Tuesday a sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 90s, close to triple digits, return.

