A Flash Flood Watch was in effect for the San Antonio metro area and Bexar County, according to the National Weather Service, before it expired at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Real, Bandera and Atascosa counties were also affected by the watch.

Rain was expected to continue into Tuesday afternoon across portions of Kinney, Uvalde, Medina, Frio, Zavala, Maverick and Dimmit counties.

4-9 inches of rainfall has fallen within the watch area since Sunday evening, and another 2 to 5, with isolated higher totals is expected. NWS said this could lead to Flash Flood and River Flood impacts.

San Antonio saw its tenth wettest day in history on Labor Day Monday. As KENS 5 reported, a sudden burst of stagnant, heavy rain dropped six to eight inches of rainfall around the area.

As of Tuesday morning, the main area of concern is west Bexar County.

Officials were warning people to avoid driving on the roads if at all possible, and to use extreme caution and avoid high water areas. As of 3:30 a.m., 33 roads were closed, mainly across Northern San Antonio.

Take a look at https://t.co/E32DrWlPGi to see if there are any road closures on your commute. Drive safe! #TurnAroundDontDrown #FlashFloodWarning pic.twitter.com/JqSg9bH9Lx — Bexar County, Texas (@BexarCounty) September 4, 2018

As pockets of heavy rain were continuing to move throughout the area, CPS Energy crews had restored power to more than 3,000 customers, although about another 3,028 remained without power.

NWS was also reporting that Labor Day Monday was the tenth wettest day overall and third wettest day in September on record for San Antonio ever.

SAN ANTONIO RAINFALL for 9/3/18:

- Daily Total: 6.07 inches

- NEW DAILY RECORD (old record 1.76 from 1889)

- 10th Wettest day in San Antonio Ever!

- 3rd Wettest September day on Record (wettest days are 6.83 from 9/9/1921 and 6.54 from 9/26/1973) — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 4, 2018

We can expect rain chances to stick around in the area throughout the week, keeping the daytime high temperatures lower than they were last week.

© 2018 KENS