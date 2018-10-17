All the rain this week has brought flash flood warnings and watches throughout South Texas this week.
There are flood warnings for the Llano River at Llano. There’s also a flood warning for the Nueces River at Cotulla and near Tilden.
There’s also a flash flood watch for several counties in South Texas, which now includes Bexar County. The other counties that are affected are Comal, Hays, Travis, and Williamson. The flash flood watch will last through 7 p.m. Thursday.
The areas are expecting additional rain of one to two inches, with some spots getting as much as four inches of rain. The areas have all been saturated by rain from last week, so it won’t take much for flooding to be possible.