All the rain this week has brought flash flood warnings and watches throughout South Texas this week.

There are flood warnings for the Llano River at Llano. There’s also a flood warning for the Nueces River at Cotulla and near Tilden.

Thursday: Flash Flood Watch in effect until Fri AM. Cloudy with widely scattered light showers early. As the day goes on, greater chances/area coverage of showers comes into play. Highs in the upper 50s. pic.twitter.com/TAFDnqxNZp — TravisCountySevereWx (@TravisCOSW) October 18, 2018

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected Thursday-Saturday with isolated spots up to 4 inches. This will lead to renewed flash flooding threats due to saturated soils from recent heavy rains making runoff more rapid. Ongoing river flooding will also continue. pic.twitter.com/mJNfDaBdxD — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) October 17, 2018

There’s also a flash flood watch for several counties in South Texas, which now includes Bexar County. The other counties that are affected are Comal, Hays, Travis, and Williamson. The flash flood watch will last through 7 a.m. Friday.

The areas are expecting additional rain of one to two inches, with some spots getting as much as four inches of rain. The areas have all been saturated by rain from last week, so it won’t take much for flooding to be possible.

