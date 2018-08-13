The National Weather Service has place portions of Real, Edwards, and Kerr Counties under a flood advisory.

The advisory is in effect as of 10:25 Monday morning, after 1.5" inches of rain dropped in the area in the span of an hour.

On Sunday, a flash flood warning was issued for nearby Kinney County and the northwestern part of Uvalde County.

High waters caused by rain trapped several people at Chalk Bluff Park. First responders from across the area joined in the rescue efforts, pulling twenty-seven people to safety.

