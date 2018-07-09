The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for parts of Bexar, Atascosa, Frio and Medina counties before it was allowed to expire at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Specifically, the advisory was issued for southeastern Medina County, northeastern Frio County, northwestern Atascosa County and western Bexar County in South Central Texas.

5:03 AM CDT Showers are beginning to develop along Highway 123 between Seguin and San Marcos as well as near Wimberley. Expect brief moderate rainfall with amounts up to 1/2” in the stronger showers. #txwx pic.twitter.com/1dwlyWOyFA — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 7, 2018

At 4:30 a.m. Friday, NWS said doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This was expected to cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen near Somerset in Bexar County.

NWS said some locations that will experience flooding from recent rainfall include San Antonio, Pleasanton, Devine, Poteet, Castroville, Leon Valley, Helotes, Shavano Park, Cross Mountain, Lytle, Somerset, Natalia, Lacoste, The Dominion, Dunlay, Mico, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Pearson and Interstate 35 south of San Antonio.

