The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of the Hill Country and several counties in South Texas until Monday morning.

Parts of Bandera, Edwards, Kerr, Kinney, Maverick, Real, Uvalde, Val Verde, and Zavala counties will be under the watch until 7 a.m. Monday.

NWS says to expect widespread thunderstorms and rain tonight with most areas expecting to see one to three inches of rain but there could be localized pockets that see more than five inches.

Stay tuned to KENS 5 and KENS5.com for further updates as the rain makes its way through South Texas.

