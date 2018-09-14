SAN ANTONIO — Even as the tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has weakened as it's approached South Central Texas, the National Weather Service has extended a flash flood watch for Bexar and surrounding counties through 7 p.m. Sunday.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for much of South Central Texas today, and for western portions of South Central Texas tonight. Please tweet us your flooding pics, but be safe out there! #txwx pic.twitter.com/RuiBo6mhlM — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 15, 2018

A River Flood Warning has also been issued for Bexar County until Monday afternoon.

The Bexar Flood website has a list of road closures.

According to KENS 5 Meteorologist Jared Silverman, the worst of the rain was expected to be Saturday morning. The rain began to dissipate by the afternoon. The threat for locally heavy rain is moving to the west overnight into Sunday.

The main threat Sunday will be west of highway 281 to the Rio Grande. Isolated event totals near 7 in. are possible through mid day Sunday, but most areas will see fewer than 3 in.

Jared answered questions during a Facebook Live early Saturday morning:

Certain parts of the city could see up to five inches of rain while others could get two to three inches. Minor to moderate flooding is possible on the Rio Grande, Nueces, Frio, and San Antonio rivers.

Follow the National Weather Service San Antonio/Austin Twitter page for constant updates. Turn your notifications on for their tweets in the top right portion of their profile.

If there is a silver lining, it’s that the Edwards Aquifer desperately needed help and it has replenished itself this month. In fact, the aquifer has spiked 23 inches just this month alone.

