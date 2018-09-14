SAN ANTONIO — Even as the tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has weakened as it's approached South Central Texas, the National Weather Service has extended a flash flood watch for Bexar and surrounding counties through 7 a.m. Sunday.

A flash flood watch remains in effect for much of South Central Texas today, and for western portions of South Central Texas tonight. Please tweet us your flooding pics, but be safe out there! #txwx pic.twitter.com/RuiBo6mhlM — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) September 15, 2018

A River Flood Warning has also been issued for Bexar County until Monday afternoon.

The Bexar Flood website has a list of road closures.

Pockets of rain have already started to fall throughout South Texas as of early Saturday morning.

According to KENS 5 Meteorologist Jared Silverman, the worst of the rain should be this morning as chances start to dissipate by the afternoon.

Jared answered questions during a Facebook Live early Saturday morning:

The chances for the tropical system to develop into a tropical cyclone has dropped to 20 percent. The National Weather Service also said it not expected to develop into a depression.

Certain parts of the city could see up to five inches of rain while others could get two to three inches. Minor to moderate flooding is possible on the Rio Grande, Nueces, Frio, and San Antonio rivers.

Follow the National Weather Service San Antonio/Austin Twitter page for constant updates. Turn your notifications on for their tweets in the top right portion of their profile.

If there is a silver lining, it’s that the Edwards Aquifer desperately needed help and it has replenished itself this month. In fact, the aquifer has spiked 23 inches just this month alone.

Rain chances were expected to drop off to around 30 percent by Sunday morning.

