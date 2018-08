A flash flood warning has been issued for Kinney County and the northwestern part of Uvalde County through 1:00 pm Sunday.

9:37 am - new flash flood warning out for northwestern Kinney County as up to 3 inches of rain has fallen there in the last hour. Rain is coming to an end across Uvalde County, but the flash flood threat still continues. pic.twitter.com/fc7DQAPvg0 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 12, 2018

Flash Flood Warning continues for Cline TX until 1:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/D7ZKqWHbhr — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 12, 2018

Up to three inches of rain has been reported in the last hour in Kinney County.

There’s also a small chance of rain in our area on Monday, at 20 percent.

Enjoy it while you can because we’re in for an extended period of dry weather after the clouds clear out starting Tuesday a sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 90s, close to triple digits, return.

