The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for areas north of San Antonio including Boerne, Fair Oaks Ranch and Scenic Oaks until 1:45 p.m.
As we reported, KENS 5 Meteorologist Paul Mireles said rain chances were possible throughout Monday in the San Antonio area.
NWS also reported widespread showers and thunderstorms in northwest Bexar County and southern Kendall County.
Up to five inches of rain has fallen near the line between Bexar and Kendall counties, NWS said.
A 20 percent chance for rain is also expected to linger into Tuesday.
