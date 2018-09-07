The National Weather Service said a new rainfall record was set at the San Antonio International Airport for July 9. 1.78 inches fell as of 2 p.m. with more rain expected to come.

The old record was 1.75 inches set in 1930, according to NWS.

12 pm - showers and thunderstorms continue across the region. pic.twitter.com/YKLzcwA3Rx — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 9, 2018

NWS issued a Flash Flood Warning for areas north of San Antonio including Boerne, Fair Oaks Ranch and Scenic Oaks that was in effect until 1:45 p.m.

As we reported, KENS 5 Meteorologist Paul Mireles said rain chances were possible throughout Monday in the San Antonio area.

NWS also reported widespread showers and thunderstorms in northwest Bexar County and southern Kendall County.

Flash Flood Warning including Boerne TX, Fair Oaks Ranch TX, Scenic Oaks TX until 1:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/2tCbCAFBCs — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 9, 2018

Up to five inches of rain has fallen near the line between Bexar and Kendall counties, NWS said.

11 am - widespread showers and thunderstorms continue across the region. A flash flood warning is in effect for NW Bexar into southern Kendall County and surrounding areas until 1:45 pm. Up to 5 inches of rain has fallen near the Bexar/Kendall County line! pic.twitter.com/zZvYH15Ece — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) July 9, 2018

A 20 percent chance for rain is also expected to linger into Tuesday.

