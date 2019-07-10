SAN ANTONIO — It was a warm and humid start to fall, which officially began more than two weeks ago, but the cooler weather has finally arrived.

Overnight and into the morning hours, a cold front moved through South Texas, bringing with it much cooler and drier conditions after we had a few showers pass through early this morning.

For Monday, temperatures are only expected to rise into the lower 80s, more than 10 degrees cooler than what our temperatures rose to on Sunday afternoon. As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, temperatures were trending 13 degrees cooler for San Antonio than 24-hours earlier and dew points were much lower as well.

South Texans will also notice a drop in humidity with dew points in the 50s across much of the region.

Dew points just a few days ago felt more tropical, in the lower 70s, but dew points in the 50s leave the perfect conditions for spending time outside and cracking the windows.

Our temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s to 60s for lows and 80s for highs for the next couple of days, but don't put away the warm weather clothes just yet. By the time we get to Thursday, we will have a bit of a warm-up with temperatures rising to near 90s degrees for the afternoon, ahead of our next cold front.

The next cold front, which arrives Friday morning, looks to bring even cooler conditions than what we have on Monday. Expect temperatures to fall to the 40s in the Hill Country for lows and 50s for the lows in San Antonio for Friday into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 70s for Friday into the weekend.

The downside to the cold fronts is that they bring a lot of dry air behind them and they aren't going to have much rain associated with them either. This will not be helpful for our drought conditions and burn bans currently in place.

Areas of extreme drought will likely grow over the next two weeks due to the lack of rainfall expected.

For the next seven days, South Texans can expect less than half of an inch of rainfall to occur, when we really need about an inch or two of rain each week over the next few weeks to help with these drought conditions.

The drier air behind the fronts will also likely cause more concerns for wildfires with breezy conditions expected as well, only bringing up more of a concern. As of Monday, 157 counties in Texas were under a burn ban with all of the counties in the KENS 5 viewing area, with the exception of McMullen County, under a burn ban.

While it may be tempting, be sure to avoid having bonfires and campfires for the next week or two, as the concern for wildfires continues.

