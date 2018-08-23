So far this year in San Antonio, we've tallied 18 days with a high temperature of at least 100 degrees, and Thursday was No. 18. That temperature is what it feels like in the shade. But in the sun, that's a different story.

"I'm used to it, but man it has been hot," said Flor Ramirez, who has lived in Texas all of her life. "I'm used to the heat.”

But the heat has gotten the best of her before.

"I've gotten migraines. I've never gotten migraines before. Turns out that it was because of the heat,” she added.

And this summer's heat sure has been a headache.

"The dome of high-pressure that has built in over the area, especially earlier this summer, it built in unusually early, actually a month and a half earlier than normal," National Weather Service Meteorologist Ethan Williams said.

Even though you may think you are acclimated to the heat, you've got to remember to stay safe. On a day like Thursday, the temperature can easily rise to 100 degrees. That's what it feels like if the humidity is not high. But when the humidity is factored in, the temperature could feel as high as 110 degrees. That’s when the heat and humidity combined can become dangerous, and even deadly.

"If you were to step out in the sun, you will experience the temperature as well as the light in the energy that you are absorbing off of the sun, and it literally feels hotter on your skin," Williams said.

If you must be outside, do your best to reschedule strenuous activities to cooler times of the day, know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, wear light-weight and loose-fitting clothing, and drink plenty of water.

Thursday's heat advisory runs until 7 p.m. That is when the temperature is expected to drop below heat advisory criteria, but it will still be hot. If you're outside in the evening, continue to take those heat safety precautions.

