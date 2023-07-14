ERCOT issues Weather Watch goes into effect today as temps rise across Texas

ERCOT said they expect grid conditions to be normal during a Weather Watch but will continue to monitor conditions closely.

AUSTIN, Texas — ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for July 16 to 18 due to higher temperatures in the forecast, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves.

An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with high demand. Grid conditions are expected to be normal, ERCOT said, but due to the excessive heat, operating reserves may be lower.

ERCOT said they will continue to monitor conditions closely.

Parts of the state are forecasted to see highs in the triple digits over the next several days.

ERCOT said they set a new unofficial July and all-time peak demand record of 81,406 MW on Thursday. A new all-time peak in demand could come next week.

They said there is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand. Last year, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever.

Here's a real-time look at how the Texas power grid is holding up

Anytime the Texas power grid is the subject of a conservation advisory, or when the weather turns extreme in the Lone Star State, it's a good time to check on supply and demand.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has a dashboard that allows you to monitor real-time grid conditions.

This is a real-time look at supply of power and demand, as reported by ERCOT. It also shows projected supply and demand, based on forecast.

ERCOT is tracking the state of the grid, as well as the state of the operating reserve.