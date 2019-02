SAN ANTONIO — The National Weather Service says that weak El Niño conditions have arrived in the San Antonio area and could stick around through spring.

The NWS says that the conditions mean that slightly wetter than normal conditions could be present across the region through the late winter and into early spring.

Currently, a 55% chance exists that the conditions could last until the end of spring.

The NWS says that more information about El Niño is available here.