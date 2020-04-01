SAN ANTONIO — Drought has been a big issue in South Texas for the past few months as lack of rainfall has really caused things to dry out across the region.

Only two months in 2019 brought above-average rainfall and that was April and June.

We finished 2019 more than 10 inches below our average rainfall. Our new year has started off similar to how 2019 ended, with below-average rainfall.

It doesn't look like we are going to get much drought relief for the next week with a half of an inch or less expected across our region. The higher rainfall totals will be for areas east of I-35. Some areas closer to Del Rio and Eagle Pass may make it through the next seven days without seeing a drop of rain.

Below-average rainfall

Andrew Wilson

We won't get many rain chances throughout the next seven days, in fact, we are expected to be dry through Wednesday of next week and only slight chances for rain will move in by Thursday and Friday.

To make things worse, the areas that are going to see better chances for rain are the areas that don't need the rain as bad. Spots closer to Uvalde have an extreme drought, and that area is included as a spot that may make it through the next seven days without seeing a drop of rain.

Looking at the extended forecast, it doesn't seem like we will see much improvement. The next 8 to 14 days look to bring below-average rainfall to the area, which likely means we will see drought continue to worsen across South Texas.

