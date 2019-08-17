TEXAS, USA — It has been a drier past few weeks for parts of South and Central Texas, leading to abnormally dry to drought conditions to develop across the region.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like we are going to be seeing any relief in the form of heavy rain over the next seven days as high pressure continues to have a strong influence on our weather pattern.

Don't be fooled by the cloud cover we had Saturday morning as no rain is expected for the day with more sunshine expected in the afternoon and temperatures rising to the triple-digit mark accompanied by very humid conditions.

We do have a 10% chance for rain in for a few days through next Friday, but most of our region will make it through the next week without seeing a drop of rain. Those that do see rain this next week likely won't see much.

With such dry conditions, a severe drought has developed for parts of our region with much of the area under at least abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.

Dry and hot conditions expected to continue trending in our area for now.

Andrew Wilson

Areas closer to the coast are the spots that have a higher chance of seeing rain, but even then, not much rain is expected with less than a quarter of an inch.

Thankfully, we still have some time to go in the month of August and we can hopefully pick up the numbers in the rain gauge. As of Saturday, we are trending below average for rainfall for the month and year.

Due to the lack of rain, the aquifer has been falling and will likely continue to do so unless we can get a decent, heavy rain event.

There is some good news. While we don't have much rain expected in the seven-day forecast, we are expecting higher chances for rain in the 8 to 14-day forecast as we could start to see a bit of a change in our weather pattern.

The bad news is, while we could see more chances for rain, it appears we aren't going to get much relief from the heat in the 8 to 14-day forecast.

Something else to look out for this week is the chance for Saharan dust to move in. This dust has traveled all of the way across the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to move into South Texas by the beginning of the workweek. This could lead to hazy conditions and impact air quality, but it will also lead to more stunning sunrises and sunsets. Another good thing about the Saharan dust is that it also leads to calmer conditions in the tropics.

