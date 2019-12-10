SAN ANTONIO — Colder weather has finally arrived for South Texas, but unfortunately, we haven't received the rainfall we need.

Drought has been been a big issue for the region for the past few weeks and it has only worsened over the past week.

So, while the cooler weather from the cold front has been great, we still are lacking in the rainfall category.

We first saw extreme drought pop up in the area a little more than a month ago and it has only grown since then. Now, multiple parts of the region are experiencing the growing extreme drought, and those not in an extreme drought are likely in at least a severe drought.

Drought continues to worsen in South Texas

Andrew Wilson

The drier conditions have led to a burn ban being put into place in nearly every county in South Texas, with the exception of McMullen County. So, don't be so quick to have a bonfire or ground fire due to the risk of wildfires.

Drought continues to worsen in South Texas

Andrew Wilson

To make matters worse, the cold front that brought the cooler conditions has also brought lower dew points, which can heighten wildfire risk. The good news is that dew points will be on the rise again for the next few days, hopefully pushing back against that fire risk.

Drought continues to worsen in South Texas

Andrew Wilson

RELATED:

Cool for Saturday, temperatures start warming Sunday | First Alert Forecast

Fall conditions arrive in San Antonio after early morning cold front

Parts of Bexar County now under extreme drought conditions

Thankfully, we will see around a quarter of an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain for the next seven days, which may hinder drought conditions from becoming worse, but it likely won't help the conditions much either.

Drought worsens in South Texas

Andrew Wilson

The eight to fourteen day forecast does show some improvement, with an above-average amount of rainfall possible for our entire region.

Drought continues to worsen in South Texas

Andrew Wilson

Don't forget you can download the KENS 5 app for the latest news and weather information each day while you are on the go.

WATCH: A guided tour of the new KENS 5 app!

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'Good ghosts do exist': Local paranormal team to see if the Guillermo's Restaurant is truly haunted

4 dead, 3 injured in shooting at illegal gambling site in Brooklyn

Man accused of threatening mayor in profane and racist messages arrested