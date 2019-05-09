SAN ANTONIO — The latest drought monitor came out for South-Central Texas on Thursday and it shows no improvement to drought conditions across the region after we had another drier week.

The map shows that drought conditions have actually worsened across South-Central Texas over the past week and it doesn't look like we will have much more rain over the next week to help the now moderate to extreme drought conditions.

For the week ahead, we are expecting less than a quarter of an inch of rain across the region, likely causing the section of the map within the severe to extreme drought to grow by next Thursday, when the next drought monitor is released.

The 8 to 14-day forecast for rainfall isn't showing much improvement with only an average amount of rainfall expected.

We could really use a good "drought-busting" rainfall in the forecast, but it just doesn't seem like we will see one any time soon.

