More than three dozen low-water crossings have been closed across northern Bexar County in the face of heavy rainfall Monday evening.

The county listed the closures on the Bexar Flood website, which tracks current flood information and emergency road closures.

KENS 5 chief meteorologist Bill Taylor says the rainfall is expected to continue through at least midday Tuesday.

View full updated list of closures here: https://www.bexarflood.org/#!/main/map

As always, remember that San Antonio streets flood easily, so don't enter an area of standing water on the roadway. Turn around, don't drown!

