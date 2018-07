SAN ANTONIO - Mother nature is keeping CPS Energy crews busy on the July 4th holiday.

As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, CPS crews were dealing with 43 outages affecting 12,247 customers.

CPS Energy is reminding customers to report power outages online.

CPS says that crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

We’re currently at 12K customers affected. Please remember to report outages online at https://t.co/L8OQG3Se4q. Crews are out working to restore power as quickly & safely as possible. pic.twitter.com/YyNwwTRFti — CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) July 4, 2018

