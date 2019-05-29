AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday evening, storms came in with intense winds, heavy downpours, large hail and an awesome lightning show. Storms are now exiting the region and we will set up for a calmer work week.

Rainfall amounts were heaviest for areas along and west of the Interstate Highway 35 corridor.

An inch to an inch-and-a-half of rainfall was reported between Camp Mabry and the KVUE Studios in North Austin.

Here's a look at the City of Austin rain gauges from the beginning of Sunday through 9:12 p.m.

A much cooler Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are in the forecast. Skies will remain cloudy though with an additional weak shortwave expected on Tuesday renewing some patchy rain chances across the area.

Expect winds to shift with humidity and temperatures rising mid to late week as 90's return with a decent amount of sunshine.

