SAN ANTONIO — We had a nice cool down this past week after a cold front moved through Wednesday morning, but the temperatures are on the rise for this weekend.

The rise in temperatures is occurring ahead of our next cold front on Monday, which will also bring some rain with it.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look to be as much rain as what we saw on Tuesday night, but a little bit of rain is better than no rain.

For this weekend, expect temperatures in the 90s for highs with no chance for rain.

On Monday, temperatures will start off in the 70s with a good amount of cloud cover as showers and storms begin to move into the Hill Country, all associated with our next cold front.

The showers and storms will move through during the morning hours, leaving us with drier conditions for the afternoon and temperatures only rising to the lower 80s across the region.

By Tuesday, we will only have temperatures rise to the mid to upper 70s as the cooler air really settles in.

While we would love to see a good amount of rain with this cold front, it doesn't look like we will get it. Only about a quarter of an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain is expected for the next seven days, with parts of the region possibly not even seeing a drop of rain over the next week.

The good news with less rainfall is that it will stop our mold from spiking as high, which is what happened this past week after we dealt with the heavy rainfall from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Molds have finally backed off for this weekend, with light pollen counts for Saturday.

The bad side of not seeing much rain with our next cold front is that the drought is still in pretty bad shape. Even with the heavy rain we saw Tuesday night, we didn't see any improvement in drought conditions this past week. In fact, the drought worsened for many areas in the region.

One thing good that came from the heavy rain over the past week is that we did see one county removed from the burn ban list. Now, the entire KENS 5 viewing area, except Uvalde and McMullen counties, is under a burn ban.

Looking beyond the seven-day forecast, it doesn't look like we won't have much improvement with rainfall as below-average rainfall is expected over the next 8 to 14 days.

Those who are cold-weather lovers have good news coming their way in the 8 to 14-day forecast with below-average temperatures expected for our region at the end of October.

