SAN ANTONIO — Usually, a 'cool treat' in July comes in paleta form; this week, however, that cool relief is in San Antonio's forecast.

A cold front is making its way through Texas and should push its way into San Antonio by Tuesday morning.

Temperatures Monday will near the triple-digit mark with a high expected to hit 98 degrees. Overnight, scattered showers and a chance of storms are possible as temperatures begin to drop.

Low temperatures during the middle of the week will drop into the 60s. And though the high temps will linger in the low 90s throughout the week, dry conditions are expected, meaning low humidity - and less sweating!