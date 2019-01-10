SAN ANTONIO — We just wrapped up the warmest September on record in San Antonio, but thankfully, a fall cold front is set to arrive by early next week.

In September, we broke multiple records for the hot conditions we were dealing with and despite stores having pumpkin products and fall decorations out, it sure hasn't felt like it.

Cold front on the way.

Starting early next week, South Texas is going to get it's first real taste of fall, with temperatures falling below average for this time of year. This can be hard to believe considering for Tuesday we have a forecast of 96 degrees, just one degree shy of tying a 30-year-old record, but the big cool down is coming.



We are talking lows in the 60s, to even 50s possible in some spots, and highs in the lower to mid-80s across the region.

This will be sure to make you want to rush out to snag one of those pumpkin spice lattes.

The cold front is expected to arrive Monday morning and it is also expected to bring a little bit of rain with it as well, which will hopefully help slightly with our drought conditions.



Beyond the warm conditions we've dealt with, the growing drought has been a big issue for our region. Much of South Texas is still under burn bans with the exception of only McMullen County, so don't be in a hurry to have any campfires with the cooler weather.

Burn bans

Extreme drought conditions have developed in multiple areas with those not in extreme drought, at least in moderate to severe drought.

Drought conditions likely to worsen.

Heavy rainfall is needed, and while the front is expected to bring some rain, we will likely not see enough to help too much with the drought conditions, but fall lovers will be able to rejoice with the cooler temperatures.

