Beta brings flooding rain to the Houston metro, with more on the way as storm is downgraded to a tropical depression

Highways are underwater in parts of Houston Tuesday morning, with Beta set to dump more heavy rain throughout the day.

TEXAS, USA — Tropical Storm Beta made landfall late Monday on the southern end of Matagorda Peninsula in southeast Texas with sustained winds of 40 mph.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Beta was downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression. Rainfall totals in locations near Houston were approaching 15 inches Tuesday morning, with heavy rainfall continuing as the storm was downgraded.

Flooded roadways have been reported throughout the Houston metro area, with multiple highways closed. Houston Police are urging residents to stay indoors as roadways may be dangerous.

Heavy rain will continue through the day Tuesday across the region, with storm totals of more than 20 inches possible in isolated locations.

By Wednesday morning, most of Beta's rain will push into southwest Louisiana. This area dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura from a few weeks ago.