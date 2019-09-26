AUSTIN, Texas — While the calendar says it is fall, it is no secret that this September will go down as the hottest September on record.

Aside from having the highest average high temperature with every day this month topping out above average, it has also seen a fair share of triple-digit heat days.

When will the PSL and pumpkin patch weather actually arrive? You might have seen some talk on social media about a possible cool down in the next couple of weeks.

That is because some long-range models, or supercomputers that allow a glimpse into the future, are hinting of a possible cold front that could actually bring fall-like weather to Texas!

If this plays out, a cold front for Thursday or Friday of next week will sink toward the south. Since it is more than a week away, there are still a lot of unknowns.

Unknowns are:

How far south this front will sink

How much temperatures will drop

Exactly when it will move down

With all that being said, at this point, it is too early to get too excited. Stay tuned.

The Climate Prediction Center still has our temperatures staying above average for the first couple of weeks in October.

The Climate Prediction Center also has our rainfall at above average for the first couple of weeks in October.

